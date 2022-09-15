Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 493,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of KURA stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). On average, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

