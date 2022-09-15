Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth I were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,894,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,546 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter worth $1,970,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth $197,000.

Shares of SCOA stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. ScION Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

