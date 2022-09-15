Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.14% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after buying an additional 117,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,580,000 after buying an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.11. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $106,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $106,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $130,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 959,123 shares of company stock worth $56,896,897. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

