Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 54,275 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,275 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 4,808.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 452,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 442,825 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Premier by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,884,000 after acquiring an additional 428,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 940,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,709,000 after acquiring an additional 372,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,057 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

