Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.71

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.71 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 554646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 191,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 117,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 32,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 61.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

