Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,300 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 760,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 919,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,711,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 674,824 shares of company stock worth $1,102,377 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 3.5 %

VRNA traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $11.13. 1,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,714. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $809.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRNA shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

