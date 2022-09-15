Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW) Short Interest Update

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vickers Vantage Corp. I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,022. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19.

