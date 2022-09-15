Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.