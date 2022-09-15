VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CFO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.57. 24,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,647. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $78.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.49.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

