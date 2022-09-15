Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,282 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $21,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.25.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
