Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,282 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $21,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $179.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average is $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.