Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $14.92 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JAAA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 117,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,745. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.