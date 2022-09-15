Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $25.37 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 2.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 64.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 45.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.90. 1,371,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,653. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

