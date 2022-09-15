Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,257 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,794,000 after acquiring an additional 274,341 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,519.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

10x Genomics Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,456. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $187.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.