Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $14.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $422.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,529. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.35. The company has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

