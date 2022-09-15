Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

