Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 635 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,988,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.98. 1,352,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,572. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

