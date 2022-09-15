Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 3,435 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 2.4% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $28,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $156.89. 1,491,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.