Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after buying an additional 53,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after purchasing an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $688.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,443. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $703.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $671.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

