Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $23.52. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 1,305 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 206.72% and a negative net margin of 10,981.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 425,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,363,764 shares in the company, valued at $32,048,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,164,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $18,650,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,638,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 687,270 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.