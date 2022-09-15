Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $25.06. 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 10.86% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

