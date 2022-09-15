Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $199.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.92 and its 200-day moving average is $207.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $376.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

