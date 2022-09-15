Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lessened by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

V opened at $199.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.64. The company has a market capitalization of $376.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

