Vise Technologies Inc. Cuts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,928 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,088. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.