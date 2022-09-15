Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 31,614 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1,789.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,614 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,712. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

