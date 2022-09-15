Vise Technologies Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after buying an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $363.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,776. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

