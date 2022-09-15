Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 14,285 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,731. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.52.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

