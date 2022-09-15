Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 405 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,093. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

