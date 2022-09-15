Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 9,804 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 410.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.86. 10,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,042,352 shares of company stock worth $76,465,196. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

