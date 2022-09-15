Vise Technologies Inc. Trims Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.52. 1,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,008. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.71 and its 200 day moving average is $138.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.