Vise Technologies Inc. Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.2% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $485.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,349. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

