Vise Technologies Inc. Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $134.91. The company had a trading volume of 52,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.33. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

