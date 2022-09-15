VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in VMware by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after purchasing an additional 203,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in VMware by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 110,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 54,185 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in VMware by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,377 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after buying an additional 128,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

NYSE:VMW traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.96. 51,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

