Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VWAGY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.67.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Volkswagen had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $74.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.