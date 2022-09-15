Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VWAGY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.67.
Volkswagen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90.
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
