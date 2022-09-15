VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Update

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VPCB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,313. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,276,000 after buying an additional 143,908 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,217,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,527,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 100.0% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 350,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 611,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

