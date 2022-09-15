Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC) Shares Up 24.9%

Vulcan International Co. (OTCMKTS:VULC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 24.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Vulcan International Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.
About Vulcan International
Vulcan International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber and foam products in Tennessee, the United States. The company offers mixed and uncured rubber products; firm sheet products from SBR, Nitrile, and Neoprene polymers; expanded rubber sheets; polyethylene foams; cross-linked, closed cell, and EVA co-polymer foams; and low density closed cell SBR products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vulcan International (VULC)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.