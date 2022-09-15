Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC) Shares Up 24.9%

Vulcan International Co. (OTCMKTS:VULC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 24.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Vulcan International Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

About Vulcan International

Vulcan International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber and foam products in Tennessee, the United States. The company offers mixed and uncured rubber products; firm sheet products from SBR, Nitrile, and Neoprene polymers; expanded rubber sheets; polyethylene foams; cross-linked, closed cell, and EVA co-polymer foams; and low density closed cell SBR products.

