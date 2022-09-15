Walleye Capital LLC Buys 17,597 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,408,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Stock Up 3.0 %

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $162.54 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.