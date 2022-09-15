Walleye Capital LLC Has $4.17 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 144.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,488 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 57,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.43 per share, with a total value of $5,962,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRPT opened at $107.57 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.20.

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

