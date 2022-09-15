Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,742 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Motco purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.9 %

OKE stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. ONEOK’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

