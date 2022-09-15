Walleye Capital LLC Invests $5.87 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after buying an additional 228,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after buying an additional 89,065 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after acquiring an additional 317,514 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE FLT opened at $209.87 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.