Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $4.34 Million Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 232,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 89,303 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 27.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 171,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after buying an additional 36,631 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL stock opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

