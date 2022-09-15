Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 28,778 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 425.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $232.88 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.84 and a 12-month high of $234.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $36,677,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

