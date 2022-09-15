Walleye Capital LLC Sells 24,195 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,195 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Evergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

