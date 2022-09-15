Walleye Capital LLC Takes $4.78 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 244,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 234,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PK opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -18.18%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

