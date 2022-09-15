Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $134.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $366.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.33.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

