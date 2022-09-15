Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,800,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,882,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,650,000 after purchasing an additional 722,146 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN stock opened at $146.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.