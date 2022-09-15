WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Trading Up 0.3%

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

WCF Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05.

WCF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 2.61%.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products.

