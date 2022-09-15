Wedbush Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $115.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.04.

JACK opened at $84.66 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.30.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.51%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

