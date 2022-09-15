Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $60.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $164.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

