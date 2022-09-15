Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lessened by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,421,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

