WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Up 76.6% in August

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

WesBanco Trading Down 1.4 %

WSBCP traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.54. 1,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,392. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $29.02.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

