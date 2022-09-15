WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Up 76.6% in August

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
WesBanco Trading Down 1.4 %
WSBCP traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.54. 1,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,392. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $29.02.
WesBanco Company Profile
